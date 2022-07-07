UK Court Fines Firm Over Republic TV Show for Calling Businessman ‘ISI Stooge’

“With regard to the claim for damages, I have no hesitation in concluding that the Claimant would be entitled to an award substantially in excess of the maximum permissible under 9(1)(c) but his decision to limit his claim is pragmatic in the light of the Defendant’s failure to engage and the dim prospects of recovering any of the damages awarded,” the ruling said, as reported by The Indian Express.

Relying on precedent which have held that allegations of terrorism are extremely serious and damaging, and have awarded general damages well into six figures.

The British broadcasting regulator also fined the company £20,000 back in December 2021 for a debate which was found to breach the code against “hate speech.”