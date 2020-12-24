UK Clinches Brexit Trade Deal With EU, Just Days Before Deadline
“The deal is done,” tweeted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
i
The United Kingdom reached a historic Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, 24 December.
"The deal is done," tweeted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The announcement comes just days before the key deadline of 31 December.
"Deal is done. We have taken back control of our money, borders, laws, trade and our fishing waters," a Downing Street source was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.
(This is a developing story)
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!