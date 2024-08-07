UK Riots: Why Are So Many People Behind the Violence in Their 40s & 50s?

When groups of any kind are ignored, their feelings of exclusion and isolation make the fringes of the internet more appealing. Here, disgruntlement is fed and encouraged. People are invited to express their anger as they engage with peers of a similar age and socio-economic group.

They may seek recognition and influence by sharing content found in online forums and social media groups, or they may create it themselves. This content highlights their worldview or opinion, but is often backed up with spurious claims and pseudoscience. Despite this, their words are seen as legitimate by others with the same or similar viewpoint (their peers) and by younger people who respect their life experiences and are swayed by the apparent sincerity of their beliefs.

The middle-aged are generally invisible in the media and wider society, which means that they can encourage others to engage from the sidelines, while staying significantly below the radar of researchers and others who are trying to understand the growth of extremism online. This raises concerns about the absence of targeted strategies and narratives to address the involvement of the middle-aged in extremist activities.

The nature of the internet is that it contains “greased data” – information that moves quickly and is hard to hold on to, which ends up in all sorts of places, reaching all sorts of people. It is almost impossible to prevent the spread of untruths and misinformation. The viral nature of misinformation and propaganda, which is emotionally charged and sensationalist, makes it more likely to be shared.

In the hands of a group of people that has influence but may not be equipped with the skills of a digital native – and that flies under the radar among authorities who are concerned about radicalisation – this information can be potentially dangerous, as is being illustrated on Britain’s streets.

(This article was originally published on The Conversation. You can read the original article here.)