Twitter Removes 2 Bolsonaro Tweets Questioning COVID-19 Quarantine
Two tweets by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in which he questioned quarantine measures aimed at containing the novel coronavirus were removed on Sunday, 29 March, on the grounds that they violated the social network's rules.
The far-right leader had posted several videos in which he flouted his government's social distancing guidelines by mixing with supporters on the streets of Brasilia and urging them to keep the economy going.
Two of the posts were removed and replaced with a notice explaining why they had been taken down.
Twitter explained in a statement that it had recently expanded its global rules on managing content that contradicted public health information from official sources and could put people at greater risk of transmitting COVID-19.
In one of the deleted videos, Bolsonaro tells a street vendor, "What I have been hearing from people is that they want to work. What I have said from the beginning is that we are going to be careful, the over-65s stay at home.''
"We just can't stand still, there is fear because if you don't die of the disease, you starve," the vendor is seen telling Bolsonaro, who responds saying, "You're not going to die!"
In another video, the President calls for a "return to normality," questioning quarantine measures imposed by governors and some mayors across the giant South American country as an effective containment measure against the virus.
Also Read : Explained: The 4 Stages of COVID-19
"Brazil cannot stop or we'll turn into Venezuela," Bolsonaro later told reporters outside his official residence.
"Some people want me to shut up, follow the protocols," said Bolsonaro.
"How many times does the doctor not follow the protocol? Let's face the virus with reality. It is life, we must all die one day." In the four videos posted on his Twitter account, Bolsonaro is seen surrounded by small crowds as he walked about the capital.
Bolsonaro has described the coronavirus as "a flu" and advocated the reopening of schools and shops, with self-isolation necessary solely for the over-60s.
(Published in an arrangement with PTI.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)