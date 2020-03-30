Twitter Removes 2 Bolsonaro Tweets Questioning COVID-19 Quarantine

Two tweets by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in which he questioned quarantine measures aimed at containing the novel coronavirus were removed on Sunday, 29 March, on the grounds that they violated the social network's rules.

The far-right leader had posted several videos in which he flouted his government's social distancing guidelines by mixing with supporters on the streets of Brasilia and urging them to keep the economy going.

Two of the posts were removed and replaced with a notice explaining why they had been taken down.

Twitter explained in a statement that it had recently expanded its global rules on managing content that contradicted public health information from official sources and could put people at greater risk of transmitting COVID-19.