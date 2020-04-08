Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Bn for COVID-19 Relief Work

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday, 7 April, that he is committing $1 billion of his personal fortune through his philanthropic fund to help combat the novel coronavirus disease.

Dorsey took to Twitter and shared a Google spreadsheet to track the flows to the fund, which has a model similar to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to allow flexibility in funding startups.

"After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl's health and education and UBI (universal basic income). It will operate transparently." The pledge represents about 28 percent of his wealth, he said.

Dorsey added, "I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let's do everything we can today to help people now."