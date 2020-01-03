‘Reckless Move’: Elizabeth Warren Slams Killing of Soleimani
After the Pentagon confirmed killing Iranian General Qasim Soleimani in an airstrike at the Baghdad international airport, politicians from the United States expressed their concern over the targeted attack.

Trump Supporters Laud Move

Meanwhile, US President Trump’s defenders came out in full support of the decision. Secretary of State Milke Pompeo also tweeted a video which allegedly shows people in Iraq celebrating the news of the death of General Soleimani.

According to Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Congress did not authorise the attack.

Senator Lindsey Graham addressed the Iranian government directly on Twitter. “If you want to stay in the oil business leave America and our allies alone, and stop being the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world.”

New York City Mayor and former US Presidential Candidate, Bill de Blasio stated that security measures have been taken at several public locations in the city for any threat of retaliation.

#WorldWar3 started trending on Twitter soon after news of Soleimani’s killing emerged.

