Turkey to Reintroduce Controversial ‘Marry-Your-Rapist’ Bill

As reported by The Guardian, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the proposal has been wedded to the idea of solving the child marriage problem.

In 2014, Erdoğan in Istanbul while delivering a speech had said that women and men cannot be in equal positions due to their nature. Equality among men and women is, therefore, against nature, in his view. A campaign group called We Will Stop Femicide estimates 2,600 women were murdered by a partner or a family member in the country in the previous years and there is still a continuous rise.

As specified in The Guardian report, UN data records that physical or sexual abuse have been suffered by 38 percent of Turkish women at the hands of their partner.