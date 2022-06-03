UN Accepts Turkey's Request for Formal Change of Name to Türkiye

The Turkish government has formally written to the United Nations (UN) requesting that it be referred to as Türkiye (tur-key-YAY), according to a state-run news agency.

The UN has accepted the request.

Anadolu Agency reported that Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson to UN secretary-general António Guterres has acknowledged the letter sent by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

The Recep Tayyip Erdoğan-led government has been pushing for this change for a long time, and according to The Guardian, the motive is to ensure the name of the country from the name of the bird, and the negative connotations attached to it.