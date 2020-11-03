Turkey Earthquake: 3-Year-Old Rescued from Rubble After 65 Hours

Following the Mayor’s tweet, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca later clarified that the child was actually three and not four-year-old, reported AFP.

Perincek was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in Bayrakli, Turkey. One of the firefighters who pulled the girl from the rubble of her home told CNN that “she was a miracle”. The minor girl was taken to safety and wrapped in a foil blanket, reported AFP.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Monday, 2 November stated that Perincek was soon taken to the hospital and was being treated in intensive care. He also stated that the girl did not sustain any serious fractures or other injuries and that she was in a good condition.