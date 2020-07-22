Tsunami Warning After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Alaska

After a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula on Wednesday, 22 July, a Tsunami warning has been issued, reported news agency AFP.

The alert has been issued for areas within 200 miles (300 kilometres) of the epicentre.

The earthquake hit at 0612 GMT on Wednesday about 500 miles southwest of Anchorage and about 60 miles south-southeast of the remote settlement of Perryville, the US Geological Survey said.