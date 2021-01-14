Why Trump’s Challenges to Democracy Will Pose a Threat to Biden

Trump never really threatened a coup , which is a swift and irregular transfer of power from one executive to another, where force or the threat of force installs a new leader with the support of the military. Coups are the typical manner in which one dictator succeeds another.

A coup displacing a legitimately elected government is quite rare; prominent examples from the past 100 years across the world include Spain in 1923, Iran in 1953, Guatemala in 1954, Brazil in 1964, Greece in 1967, Chile in 1973, Pakistan in 1999 and Thailand in 2006.

A military-backed takeover was not going to happen in the US. Its armed forces are extremely unlikely to intervene in domestic politics for regime change , especially not in favour of a president who is historically unpopular among its ranks .