Trump Will Accept Result of ‘Free and Fair’ Election: White House

On Thursday, 24 September, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that US President Donald Trump will accept the results of a “free and fair” election, PTI reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump had said that he would not commit to transfer of power post-US elections day if he loses the presidential post to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"The president will accept the results of a free and fair election. But I think that your question is more fitting to be asked of Democrats, who have already been on the record saying they will not accept the results of an election," White House Press Secretary told reporters, PTI reported.

According to The Washington Post, she was responding to ABC News’ Jonathan Karl question asking, “If the president loses this election, will this White House, will this president assure us that there will be a peaceful transfer of power?”