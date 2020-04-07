‘May Be Retaliation’ if India Denies Us Hydroxychloroquine: Trump
US President Donald Trump has said he would be surprised if India did not allow the export of Hydroxychloroquine tablets to the United States despite a request made to New Delhi over the subject.
Last week, Trump said that he has sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the sale of Hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in his country, hours after India banned the export of the anti-malarial drug.
Hydroxychloroquine tablets are used to prevent and treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, among other ailments.
The drug is seen to offer a viable therapeutic solution to the coronavirus that has so far taken the lives of more than 10,000 Americans and infected over 3.6 lakh in just a matter of weeks.
India has received similar requests from several other countries including its immediate neighbours like Sri Lanka and Nepal. In response, India has said that it is reviewing its export ban order.
Notably, India's decision to ban the exports of Hydroxychloroquine is driven by its desire to take stock of domestic requirements and ensure that the country has enough in its own kitty to weather the crisis.
Reiterating that for many years, India has been ‘taking advantage’ of the US on trade, Trump said that he would be surprised if New Delhi was to stop export of Hydroxychloroquine to the US.
“So, I would be surprised if that were his (Narendra Modi) decision. He'd have to tell me that. I spoke to him Sunday morning, called him, and I said we'd appreciate your help in allowing our supply to come out,” Trump said.
On Monday, a senior State Department official said that India has been a significant partner of the US in the pharmaceutical sector and it expects similar cooperation to continue between the economies.
“India has long been a significant partner of the United States and the pharmaceutical sector," Alice G Wells, the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, told reporters during a press briefing.
Scientists have begun testing Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as candidates for potential COVID-19 treatments and the FDA last week issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the prescription of the drugs in certain circumstances.
In addition to New York, COVID-19 patients in several States are being treated with Hydroxychloroquine, including Michigan and Texas.
(Published in an arrangement with PTI)
