Trump Backs Deal to Allow TikTok Operations in US

U.S President Donald Trump on Sunday, 20 September, said that he will support the deal that will allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States. This announcement comes after Trump had threatened to ban the Chinese-owned app in August.

While briefing the media, Trump stated that he supports the deal with TikTok owner ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart to create a new company that will assume TikTok's U.S. operations called TikTok Global, reported Reuters.