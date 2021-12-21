Donald Trump Sues New York AG Letitia James in Bid to Block Probe Against Him

James is probing the Trump Organisation, which is an umbrella organisation consisting of hundreds of businesses owned by the former president.

The attorney general has accused the organisation of inflating the value of real estate assets so that it can obtain bank loans and insurances at more profitable rates.

This strategy would also help in lowering the amount of taxes that it would have to pay.

While Trump is arguing in his lawsuit that James has a political bias against him, legal experts say that there is no constitutional protection against a prosecutor's bias.

There is, however, protection against abuse of law.

Jonathan Smith, who is the executive director of the Washington Lawyers Committee, told the New York Times that Trump's strongest argument in the lawsuit is that James abused the powers vested to her by the attorney general's office.

"The abuse of process is the one that I think comes closest. If they can actually show that her purpose is retaliatory or politically motivated, that violates the ethics rules," Smith said.

(With inputs from CNBC and the New York Times)