Trump Repeats Election Fraud Claims, Hints at 2024 Run for US Prez
Taking a hit at Biden’s administration, Trump alleged ‘voter fraud’ again, claiming that he won the 2020 election.
Former US President Donald Trump announced that he may run for The White House again in 2024 in a speech in Florida on Sunday, 28 February. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Donald Trump said “it (the Presidential race) is far from over” amid chants of “USA” by the crowd.
Taking a jibe at US President Joe Biden’s administration, Trump brought up allegations of ‘voter fraud’ again claiming that he won the 2020 election.
Trump hinted at running again by saying that, he “may even decide to beat them for a third time". He dismissed talks of a third party as fake news alluding that he is not interested in dividing the votes, and will run as a Republican. He stated that his party will remain “united and stronger than ever before”.
Asking the crowd to not forget the “tremendous victories” of the past, Trump said, “With your help, we will take back the House. We will win the Senate. And then, a Republican President will make a triumphant return to the White House. And I wonder who that will be? I wonder who that will be? Who, who, who will that be? I wonder.”
Angry At Republicans Who Voted to Impeach Him
Trump announced that he will be actively working to elect Republican leaders who are “loyal to the voters”. He promised he would elect good Republican leaders, and would help them win majorities in the 2022 House of Representatives and Senate, reiterating his own move to run for the White House in 2024.
He expressed anger at the Republicans who voted for his impeachment after the US Capitol Violence on 6 January, and asked to “get rid of them all”. Some of those he named are Senators Mitt Romney and Pat Toomey and House lawmakers Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.
On Election Fraud
Trump brought up the issue of election fraud repeatedly and said, “We need election integrity and election reform immediately. Republicans should be the party of honest elections that can give everyone confidence in the future of our country. Without honest elections, who has confidence?”
Trump added that they can "never let this or other abuses of the 2020 election be repeated or happen again", telling the crowd that the “election was rigged, and the Supreme Court and other courts didn’t want to do anything about it.” His remarks were met with chants of “You Won” by the crowd.
Trump also accused the Democrats of misusing COVID to cheat in the elections, adding that the state of US elections is worse than any third world country, reiterating that the rules of the election were changed last minute.
On Biden Administration and Immigration
Trump accused Biden of having the “most disastrous first month of any president in modern history”, and called his administration “anti jobs, anti-family, anti-borders, anti-energy, anti-women, and anti-science”. Accusing Biden of creating a “massive flood of illegal immigration” into the US, Trump called his immigration policies “immoral”.
“The Biden policy of releasing criminals into the US interior is making America into a sanctuary nation where criminals, illegal immigrants, including gang members and sex offenders, are set free into American communities.”
He stated that he left the White House creating the “most secure border in US history”, and accused the Democrats of trying to silence the voice of Republicans, and of peddling fake news and cancel culture.
Background
Former US President Donald Trump was on Saturday, 13 February, acquitted on charges of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol, after a majority of Republican Senators voted ‘not guilty,’ refusing to vote in favour of punishing Trump in what was his second impeachment trial.
While a two-thirds majority was needed in the 100-member US Senate to convict Trump on charges of inciting violence in the US Capitol Hill on 6 February, only 57 Senators voted in favour of holding Trump guilty, while 43 voted ‘not guilty’.
However, seven Republican senators joined the Democrats in voting for his conviction in the five-day long trial, reportedly making it the most bipartisan impeachment trial in the history of the country.
