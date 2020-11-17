Trump Looked Into Attacking Iran Nuclear Site, But Stopped: Report

Trump had a meeting on Thursday to discuss what options were available to the US and how to respond to Iran with his top national security aides, including Vice President Mike Pence, his new Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The advisors persuaded Trump to not strike on Iran as it could risk a greater conflict in the last few weeks of his presidency, reported Reuters.

"He asked for options. They gave him the scenarios and he ultimately decided not to go forward," the official said to The New York Times.