Trump Jr. Hits Out At Republican Party, Including Nikki Haley
Haley is rumoured to be his future opponent for the 2024 Republican party candidacy.
On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to hit out at the Republican party for not supporting his father. In it, was laced a dig aimed at Nikki Haley, who is rumoured to be his future opponent for the 2024 Republican party candidacy.
The Indian-American former ambassador to the United Nations and former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley praised Trump's leadership on Twitter, while maintaining her stance that the law be followed, and votes be counted.
The Trump Campaign has issued lawsuits in several states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, in an attempt to stop the vote count.
While Trump has garnered some support from voters protesting outside polling stations, multiple Republican officials have criticised President Trump, as former Republican Pennsylvania governor Tom Ridge called The president’s attempts to stop votes being counted in multiple states “un-American”.
A Trump adviser defended Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump for going after some of the 2024 hopefuls on Twitter for not saying more about the President's performance in the 2020 race.
"They can't hide their emotions. That's normal," the adviser said to CNN.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.