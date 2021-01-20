Trump Is Facing Backlash Over Settling in Mar-a-Lago Estate – Why?

Outgoing US President Donald Trump will make his Mar-a-Lago estate on an island off Palm Beach in Florida his permanent home as his presidency comes to an end, reported news agency PTI.

According to various reports, trucks were seen arriving at Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach ahead of Trump’s arrival.

Early on Wednesday, 20 January, Trump left the White House to fly to his estates, skipping President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.