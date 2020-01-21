Trump Impeachment Trial Opens With Clash Over Witnesses

"It's completely backwards, trial before evidence," he said, "Most Americans don't believe there will be a fair trial."

Trump was impeached on December 18 by the House of Representatives, and formally charged on the floor of the Senate last week with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

It is only the third time a US president has endured an impeachment trial, after Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868.

Like his two predecessors, Trump looks almost certain to be acquitted by the Senate Republican majority in a trial that could be as short as two weeks.