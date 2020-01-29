Trump Impeachment Trial: Defense Rests, Fight for Witnesses Looms

The fight over calling witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial intensified on Tuesday, 28 January, after Trump's lawyers closed their defense calling the abuse of power charges against him politically motivated.

Democrats sought to have the Senate subpoena former White House national security advisor John Bolton to provide evidence after leaks from his forthcoming book suggested he could supply damning evidence against Trump.

But Republicans threatened to demand that Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son Hunter also testify, in a move aimed at damaging the party's possibly best chance of defeating Trump in the November election.

“If people want witnesses, we're going to get a lot of witnesses,” said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.