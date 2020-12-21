Trump Discussed Imposing Martial Law in White House Meet: Reports

Michael Flynn, Trump’s former security advisor who he recently pardoned, came on a right-wing news channel ‘Newsmax’ last week, and said that the imposition of martial law would not be “unprecedented.” He was also called in for the Oval Office meeting on Friday.

In response to allegations of martial law, Trump tweeted “Martial law = Fake News. Just more knowingly bad reporting!” on Sunday, 20 December.

However, amid his groundless outcries of election fraud, Trump’s supporters could use this as ammunition to “go out and create violence,” said Elizabeth Neumann, former assistant secretary of Homeland Security under President Trump.