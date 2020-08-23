Trump Campaign Video Features Modi to Woo Indian-American Voters
The video carries snippets of PM Modi and US President Donald Trump’s address in Ahmedabad earlier this year.
In an attempt to woo the Indian-American voters, Trump campaign has released its first video commercial featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
While sharing the video on Twitter, Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee wrote, “America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans!”
The video was also shared by Donald Trump Jr, who is leading the campaign.
A little less than a two-minute long video titled ‘Four more years’ opens with Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking about Trump at the NRG stadium in Houston during the ‘Howdy Modi’ event and then goes on to show snippets from US President Trump’s India visit.
