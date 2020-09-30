Trump Refuses to Condemn White Supremacist at Presidential Debate

US President Donald Trump refused to directly condemn the white supremacist during US presidential debate on Tuesday, 29 September.

One of the topics of the 2020 US Presidential debate was anti-racism protests and civic unrest. Debate moderator Chris Wallace when asked Trump if he would condemn white supremacists and such as militias or far-right organizations, and not add to the “violence in a number of cities like Kenosha”.

Trump said ‘sure’, but he followed the answer by criticising the actions of the left-wing groups and activists.

“I’m willing to do that, but I would say almost everything I see is from the left-wing, not the right-wing.” US president said.