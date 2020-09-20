Trump Asks Senate to Vote ‘Without Delay’ on His US SC Nomination
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said any vote should come after US Presidential election on 3 November.
US President Donald Trump, on Saturday, 20 September, asked the Senate to consider "without delay" his upcoming nomination to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
In a tweet, on Saturday, Trump said:
“We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!”
This development comes six weeks before the election, according to Associated Press.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed on Friday night, hours after Ginsburg's death, to call a vote for whomever Trump nominated, reported AP.
McConnell too, is Republican.
What the Democrats are Saying
Democrats, on the other hand, according to AP, suggested Republicans adhere to the precedent set by themselves in 2016 by not considering a Supreme Court choice in the run-up to an election.
According to AP, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said any vote should come after US Presidential election on 3 November.
“Voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice to consider.”Joe Biden, according to AP
(With inputs from AP.)
