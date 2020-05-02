US President Donald Trump advised former vice president and his current Democratic challenger Joe Biden to “go out and fight” the 27-year-old sexual assault allegation by Tara Reade that has come up against him, CNBC reported.In a conversation with right-wing radio host Dan Bonigo, Trump who himself has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 25 women said, “ I would just say to Joe Biden, ‘Just go out and fight it. He’s going to have to make his own decision, I’m not going to be telling him what to do.”In March, Biden’s presidential campaign was left shocked, as Tara Reade, a former member of his staff when he was a senator, filed a complaint with Washington D.C. police, accusing Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 when he was serving at the senate.Earlier Trump had suggested that Reade’s account was “credible”, but in the radio conversation he said that he’d prefer to fight allegations such as Reade’s.Reade alleged Biden pushed her up against the wall and penetrated her with his finger, she also added that there are records of the fact that she had complained to her superiors about the incident. She also told friends and family about the incident at the time it happened, but had avoided filing a complaint with the police till earlier this year.Biden who will be facing Trump in the US presidential elections of 2020, broke his silence on the matter on 1 May, Friday and denied the allegation. In a TV interview he said, "I'm saying unequivocally: it never, never happened.” Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden for US Presidential Race