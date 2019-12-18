‘Democrats Subverting Democracy’: Trump in Angry Letter to Pelosi
President Donald Trump on Tuesday, 18 December, told the opposition Democrats' leader in Congress that impeachment is an attempted "coup" that is "subverting America's democracy."
Referring to a famous miscarriage of justice in 17th century US history, Trump said he'd been given less rights than "those accused in the Salem Witch Trials."
Democrats Accuse Trump of Obstructing Congress
The Democratic-led House is expected to impeach Trump for abuse of office in a vote on Wednesday. He is accused of attempting to use his power to force Ukraine into opening what would have been a damaging probe of one of his main 2020 reelection rivals, Joe Biden.
In remarks to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump rejected that he'd done anything wrong.
"It's a total sham," he said.
Trump Accuses Democrats of Obstructing America’s Election
Asked if he took any responsibility for the crisis, he said: "I don't take any, zero to put it mildly."
In the letter, which ended with Trump's usual over-sized signature in thick black pen, he accused Pelosi of being the culprit.
"This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting booth," he wrote.
(Published in an arrangement with PTI)
