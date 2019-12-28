Truck Bomb in Somalia’s Capital Kills at Least 78 People

Bodies lay on the ground amid the blackened skeletons of vehicles. At a hospital, families and friends picked through dozens of the dead, gingerly lifting sheets to peer at faces. Hundreds of Mogadishu residents began to donate blood in response to desperate appeals.

Most of those killed were university and other students returning to class, Mayor Omar Mohamud Mohamed said at the scene. Two Turkish brothers were among the dead, Somalia's foreign minister said.

“Some of those dead were police officers, but most of them were students," witness Mohamed Abdi Hakim said. Somalis mourned the deaths of so many young people in a country trying to rebuild itself after decades of conflict.