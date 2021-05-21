Egypt’s Central Role in Ceasefire Deal Between Israel And Hamas

According to a report by AFP, by brokering the peace, Egypt is attempting to restore its political clout in the region.

Since 13 May, an Egyptian delegation had been in talks with Israeli officials to negotiate a ceasefire in the escalating crisis. The delegation had also met with Hamas officials in the Gaza Strip, before crossing over to Israel.

Hamas officials had said that they had been contacted by officials from Egypt as well as Russia, Qatar, and the United Nations to call a truce, reported AFP.

Being present on the ground in the Israeli and the Palestinian territories reportedly boosted Cairo's role as a peace broker amid the crisis.

Okasha, director of the state-affiliated Egyptian Centre for Strategic Studies, had told AFP that he was optimistic of a breakthrough.