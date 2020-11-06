Tried to Poison Democracy: Late Night Show Hosts on Trump’s Claims

Fallon also joked that Trump’s staff could be happier than Biden’s with the expected outcome of the election race.

“I’m not saying Trump is in trouble, but he was just sent straight to voicemail by the My Pillow guy,” Fallon said, referring to MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell, who is a major Trump supporter.

Referring to all the lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign in various states along with the threat of filing more as well as going to the Supreme Court, Fallon said, “Of course he’s suing. I get the feeling when Trump didn’t get the Christmas gift he wanted as a kid he was like, ‘Better lawyer up, Nana.’”