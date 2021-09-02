Calculating the Cost of Afghanistan War in Lives, Dollars and Years

The United States (US) invaded Afghanistan in late 2001 to destroy al-Qaida, remove the Taliban from power and remake the nation. On 30 August 2021, the US completed a pullout of troops from Afghanistan, providing an uncertain punctuation mark to two decades of conflict.

For the past 11 years, I have closely followed the post-9/11 conflicts for the Costs of War Project , an initiative that brings together more than 50 scholars, physicians and legal and human rights experts to provide an account of the human, economic, budgetary and political costs and consequences of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Of course, figures by themselves can never give a complete picture of what happened and what it means, but they can help put this war in perspective.