Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in US Midwest; Death Toll Mounts to 94

The recovery efforts will now include additional aid, channelled by the federal government.

Earlier, in a televised speech, Biden had described the disaster as "one of the largest tornado outbreaks" in the history of the US, adding that the full extent of the damage and the number of lives lost was still not clearly known.

As per news reports, over 80 people are believed to have died in Kentucky, and one of the most devastating sites is the city of Mayfield, where the tornado hit a candle factory.