2 Top Generals Say They Advised Biden to Keep 2500 Troops in Afghanistan

The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and the commander of the US Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie, in their testimonies to the Senate on 28 September, claim that they advised President Biden against the total withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, The New York Times reported.

General Milley went on to say that the withdrawal was "a logistical success but a strategic failure."

General McKenzie, who was responsible for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, said that he had personally suggested to President Biden about maintaining a force of 2,500 troops in the country now ruled by the Taliban.