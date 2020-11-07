Top Democrat Nancy Pelosi Hails Biden As 'President-Elect'

“I am so officially pleased with the outcome that is eminent and also personally delighted because of the quality and caliber of leadership that Joe Biden will provide,” Pelosi said in a press conference Friday morning.

“This morning is it clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House.”

US House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi hailed Democratic nominee Joe Biden as “President-elect Biden” as ballots continue to be counted in six battleground states, two of which are headed for a recount.

“Pretty soon the hyphen will be gone from Vice President to President-elect Joe Biden,” Pelosi told reporters at a press conference.