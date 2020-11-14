Top Al-Qaida Leader Abu Muhammad Al-Masri Killed in Iran: Report

According to the NYT, al-Masri was shot dead by two men on a motorcycle in Tehran.

Reportedly, his daughter Miriam, who was also the widow of Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza bin Laden died with Masri.

The NYT, citing four unnamed officials, reported that the attack was carried out by Israeli operatives on the behest of the United States. However, the report further stated that the role played by the United States is still unclear.

According to the NYT, “al-Masri’s death had been rumored but never confirmed until now.”



Further, the NYT says: