Tibet Passes Law Making Ethnic Unity Mandatory, in Effect From May

For the first time, Tibet has passed a law making ethnic unity mandatory, reflecting the significant role it plays in the sensitive remote Himalayan region's economic and social development.

The People's Congress of Tibet on Saturday, 11 January, passed the legislation, which will take effect from 1 May, guaranteeing ethnic unity in the territory, a Global Times report said on Monday.

The new law makes it clear that Tibet has been an inalienable part of China since ancient times, and it is the common responsibility for the people of all ethnic groups to safeguard national reunification, strengthen ethnic unity and take a clear-cut stand against separatism, it said, quoting a report in Xinhua news agency.