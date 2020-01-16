Thunderstorms, Rain Bring Relief to Australia Bushfires

Thunderstorms and rain across parts of bushfire-devastated eastern Australia brought some relief to the harried people and firefighters but posed a new challenge of flash floods.

The raging Australian bushfires, one of the worst in its history, burned over 10 million hectares of land, destroyed over 2,000 homes and pushed many species towards extinction, apart from claiming the lives of 28 people.

The air quality in Melbourne deteriorated to the "worst in the world" on Tuesday, 14 January, due to the smoke from the massive bushfires.