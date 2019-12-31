Thousands in Australia Trapped on Beaches As Fire Razes Towns

Preparations were reportedly underway for an evacuation by sea or air if needed.

On social media, residents said they fled on a boat or were putting on life jackets in case they need to seek refuge from the fire in the water.

Temperatures in bushfire areas can hit hundreds of degrees Celsius (Fahrenheit) killing anyone nearby long before the flames reach them.

Fleeing into the ocean is a “last resort option” according to Victoria’s emergency management agency.

Local radio journalist Francesca Winterson said she was watching the fire approach the town and her own home while she tried to broadcast emergency warnings amid a powercut.