Thousands Flee as Indonesia's Mount Semeru Volcano Erupts, at Least 13 Dead

At least 13 people were killed and dozens were injured after Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano erupted on Sunday, 5 December, reported news agency AFP.



In a statement, Indonesia's National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) said that the eruption has wounded at least 98 others, including two pregnant women. Mount Semeru is the tallest mountain on Indonesia’s Java island and its eruption threw up a cloud of ash and hot clouds that blanketed nearby villages in the East Java province.

In a dramatic viral video posted on social media, people can be seen fleeing as plumes of volcanic ash is thrown up by the eruption.