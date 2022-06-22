Elon Musk's Daughter Severs Ties With Him, Files Plea To Change Name & Gender
This comes after Musk expressed derogatory views on several transgender issues and LGBTQ pronouns.
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk's daughter, who is a transgender person, has applied to change her name and gender legally, and has said that she does not want to be "related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."
The plea, which also asks for a new birth certificate, was filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in April, but came to light later, BBC reported.
The 18-year-old has said that she wants to be identified as a woman and adopt the name Vivian Jenna Wilson. Her earlier name was Xavier Alexander Musk.
The Tesla CEO was married to Wilson's mother, Justine, from 2000 until their divorce in 2008.
Their first son was born in 2002, but died at 10 weeks old of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).
The couple then had twin sons, Xavier and Griffin, and triplets, Damian, Kai and Saxon.
The billionaire has two other children with singer Grimes, namely X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl.
Wilson's decision comes after Musk had taken to Twitter to say, "I love all my kids so much" on Father's Day.
Possible Reasons for the Rift
Musk has often been criticised and labelled anti-LGBTQ for his comments on transgender issues.
He was slammed for his comments on Twitter in December 2020, in which he said, "when you put he/him in your bio" and attached a drawing of an 18th century soldier rubbing blood on his face while wearing a hat that said, "I love to oppress".
After receiving criticism for that tweet, which he later deleted, Musk said, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare".
Musk had also put out a tweet in the same year, saying, "Pronouns suck". That tweet was later deleted as well.
Musk had also said that he was a fan of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who had introduced the "Don't Say Gay" bill, which aims at preventing schools from teaching students about gender issues and sexual orientation, and threatening teachers with lawsuits if they do not comply.
A hearing of the case is set to be held on Friday, 24 June, as per CNN.
Musk had signed the Giving Pledge in 2012, according to which he said he would donate most of his wealth to charity.
However, the billionaire businessman has not shed much light on the inheritance he wishes to leave for his seven children.
As of June this year, Musk is the richest person in the world, with a net worth of around $211 billion.
However, it remains to be seen whether Musk's daughter Wilson will be eligible to receive a share in his wealth or whether she wants to at all. Further proceedings in the case will reveal more details.
(With inputs from BBC and CNN.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.