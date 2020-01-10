‘Share Intel’: Iran to Trudeau After Claim It Downed Ukrainian Jet
Iran, alluding to "doubtful scenarios", on Thursday, 10 January, called on Canada to share intelligence Ottawa says suggests the Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran was mistakenly downed by an Iranian missile.
The Iranian government, in a statement, urged Canada to share its information after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said "multiple" intelligence sources indicate that Iran shot down the Boeing airliner after it took off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 on board, including 63 Canadians.
Canada's theory was swiftly backed up by other Western leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said mounting evidence supported an Iranian missile strike, which "may well have been unintentional".
Flight PS752 went down just minutes after takeoff from Tehran airport in the dark early Wednesday, after Tehran launched ballistic missiles at American military targets in Iraq in retaliation for the January 3 US drone strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian general.
The ill-fated plane was carrying 82 Iranians,11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons, as well as the 63 Canadians.
