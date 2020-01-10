‘Share Intel’: Iran to Trudeau After Claim It Downed Ukrainian Jet

Iran, alluding to "doubtful scenarios", on Thursday, 10 January, called on Canada to share intelligence Ottawa says suggests the Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran was mistakenly downed by an Iranian missile.

The Iranian government, in a statement, urged Canada to share its information after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said "multiple" intelligence sources indicate that Iran shot down the Boeing airliner after it took off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 on board, including 63 Canadians.