Taliban Conducting Door-to-Door Search for Opponents & Their Kin: Report

A leaked document says that the Taliban has been conducting "targeted door-to-door visits" to their opponents – persons who worked with the US and NATO forces alongside the Afghanistan government – reported AFP.

Meanwhile, NDTV reported, quoting government sources, that the Taliban searched closed Indian consulates in Kandahar and Herat on Wednesday, looking for documents and taking away vehicles parked at the consulates.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said the immediate issue for all countries is the repatriation of their nationals.

Several people were killed in Afghanistan's Asadabad during a rally to mark the country's Independence Day on Thursday, 19 August. Reports pointed to firing by the Taliban and a stampede, though it's not clear what caused the deaths.