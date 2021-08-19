India 'Very Carefully' Tracking Afghanistan Developments; Ghani Vows to Return
Catch all the live updates of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan here.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India is "very carefully" following developments in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Ashraf Ghani has made his first appearance since fleeing Kabul on Sunday. In a recorded video message, broadcast on his Facebook page, Ghani said that he had no intention of remaining in exile in the UAE and was "in talks" to return home.
The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday, as Ghani fled the country and conceded that the insurgents had won the 20-year war.
Earlier on Wednesday, Taliban commander and senior leader of the Haqqani Network terrorist group, Anas Haqqani met ex-President Hamid Karzai for talks, as the group tries to form a government in Afghanistan.
On Wednesday, UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation said that Ashraf Ghani and his family are in the nation
At least three people have died and a dozen others injured as a protest took place in support of the national flag in Jalalabad city on Wednesday, reports said
On Wednesday, photos circulating on social media showed the Taliban having purportedly blown up the statue of a Shiite militia leader
The Taliban on Tuesday said it does not have enmity towards anyone and based on their leader's orders, they have pardoned everyone, TOLONews reported
On Monday night, US President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the Afghanistan crisis, and said that he 'stands squarely by his decision' to pull US troops from the war-torn country
Nothing Indicated Afghan Collapse in 11 Days: Top US General
The Pentagon's top general said that no one foresaw the collapse of US-trained Afghan forces that fast.
"There was nothing that I, or anyone else, saw that indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days," US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley said, according to AFP.
"The Afghan security forces had the capacity, and by that I mean they had the training, the size, the capability, to defend their country. This comes down to an issue of will and leadership," he added.
Biden Says Impossible to Leave Afghanistan Without Chaos
US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday it had been impossible to leave Afghanistan without chaos, as the United States pleaded with the victorious Taliban to allow safe passage for people to flee.
"The idea that somehow there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens," Biden said in an ABC News television interview.
Ashraf Ghani Vows to Return to Afghanistan
Ashraf Ghani, in his first appearance since leaving Kabul on Sunday has reiterated that he had left in order to spare the country more bloodshed.
In a recorded video message, broadcast on his Facebook page, Ghani said he had no intention of remaining in exile in the Gulf nation and was "in talks" to return home.
He also said he was making efforts to "safeguard the rule of Afghans over our country", without offering details.
"For now, I am in the Emirates so that bloodshed and chaos is stopped," Ghani said from the UAE, which confirmed Wednesday he was being hosted there on "humanitarian grounds".
India 'Very Carefully' Following Developments in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said India is "very carefully" following the developments in Afghanistan and the country's focus is on ensuring the security and safe return of Indian nationals still in the war-torn country.
