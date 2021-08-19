India 'Very Carefully' Tracking Afghanistan Developments; Ghani Vows to Return

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India is "very carefully" following developments in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Ashraf Ghani has made his first appearance since fleeing Kabul on Sunday. In a recorded video message, broadcast on his Facebook page, Ghani said that he had no intention of remaining in exile in the UAE and was "in talks" to return home.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday, as Ghani fled the country and conceded that the insurgents had won the 20-year war.

Earlier on Wednesday, Taliban commander and senior leader of the Haqqani Network terrorist group, Anas Haqqani met ex-President Hamid Karzai for talks, as the group tries to form a government in Afghanistan.