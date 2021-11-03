Taliban Bans Use of Foreign Currency in Afghanistan
The Taliban government has announced that all domestic transactions are to be conducted in Afghani.
Militant organisation Taliban on Tuesday, 2 November, announced a ban on the use of foreign currencies in Afghanistan. The move comes at a time when the national currency, the Afghani, has depreciated heavily since the Taliban's takeover in August.
"The Islamic Emirate instructs all citizens, shopkeepers, traders, businessmen and the general public to henceforth conduct all transactions in Afghanis and strictly refrain from using foreign currency," Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said, news agency AFP reported.
"The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use the Afghani currency in every transaction," he stated, adding that those found using foreign currency for domestic transactions will be prosecuted.
Presently, the use of US dollars for domestic transactions is not uncommon in Afghanistan. Pakistani rupees are also used in some parts of the country near the international border.
Taliban, which seized power of Afghanistan nearly three months ago, has made a slew of changes in the country's governance since its ascent.
Haibatullah Akhundzada, the militant group's supreme leader, in September, had instructed the newly appointed Taliban cabinet to uphold Sharia law.
Akhundzada had said that the new leadership will ensure "lasting peace, prosperity and development."
(With inputs from AFP)
