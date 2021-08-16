Over 65 Nations Release Statement, Urge Taliban to Let Afghans Leave the Country
The United States on Sunday, 15 August, led over 65 nations in urging the Taliban to let the residents of Afghanistan leave the country.
A statement released by nearly 70 nations, among them the US, the UK Germany, Australia, and Greece asked those in positions of power in Afghanistan "to bear responsibility – and accountability – for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order."
Taking to Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote:
"The United States joins the international community in affirming that Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so."US State Secretary Antony Blinken
The joint statement said that Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so; roads, airports, and border crossing must remain open, and calm must be maintained.
"Given the deteriorating security situation, we support, are working to secure, and call on all parties to respect and facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country. Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility—and accountability—for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order."US joint statement on Afganistan read
"The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them," the statement added.
