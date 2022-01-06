'Takes Away Humanity': Pope Francis Says Substituting Kids With Pets is Selfish

The Bishop of Rome and the sovereign of the Vatican, Pope Francis, remarked on Wednesday, 5 January, that couples who choose to have pets instead of children are selfish, claiming that replacing children with pets "takes away our humanity," The Guardian reported.

Addressing an audience in the Vatican, the head of the Catholic Church said that "today … we see a form of selfishness."

"We see that some people do not want to have a child. Sometimes they have one, and that’s it, but they have dogs and cats that take the place of children. This may make people laugh but it is a reality," he said.

The Pope has his fair share of photos in which he is petting animals like dogs or even panthers, but he reportedly does not have a pet animal of his own.