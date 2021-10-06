Taiwan Warns of Potential Full-Scale Chinese Invasion of Island by 2025

Beijing's policy towards Taiwan under President Xi Jinping has become more aggressive than under previous leaders, and has vowed to make Taiwan a part of China by force if necessary.

Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen has warned of catastrophic consequences should the island fall to the Communist Party of China.

She also said that Taiwan would do “whatever it takes” to defend itself, reported The Guardian.

United States (US) President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he had spoken to Xi and both have agreed to abide by the 'Taiwan agreement'

It is uncertain which agreement he is referring to but the US has, for a long time, abided by the "One China" policy under which it officially recognises Beijing as the capital of China, a single sovereign entity.

At the same time, however, the US 'acknowledges' but does not 'recognise' China's territorial claim over Taiwan, added the The Guardian.

(With inputs from The Financial Times and The Guardian.)