Taiwan Shot Down Chinese Fighter Jet? China’s Def Ministry Says No

Slamming reports, the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China said that claims that a China’s Sukhoi Su-35 fighter plane was shot down by Taiwan were false.

On 4 September, Taiwanese social media was abuzz with reports on how the plane crashed in Guangxi, an autonomous coastal region in southern China, bordering Vietnam, after intruding into the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

Multiple videos were circulated on social media showing a jet engulfed in thick smoke taken from an unknown location.

Some users had also tweeted saying the fighter jet crashed due to a technical glitch.