Taiwan Election 2024: After Polling Closes, Manual Counting of Votes Begins

On Saturday, 13 January, Taiwan began voting in a closely observed election that holds significance well beyond its borders, with the self-governing island, home to 24 million people, set to elect a new president and parliament by the end of the day.

Polls opened on Saturday morning and conclude at 4 pm local (1:30 pm IST), with results anticipated later in the evening, owed to Taiwan's well-renowned counting process. Counting is now under way at polling stations across Taiwan.

According to the Central Elections Commission, a manual count is conducted in the polling station in front of witnesses who observe the process. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the smooth running of the island’s eighth direct presidential election.