Taiwan Election 2024: After Polling Closes, Manual Counting of Votes Begins

On Saturday, 13 January, Taiwan began voting in a closely observed election that holds significance well beyond its borders, with the self-governing island, home to 24 million people, set to elect a new president and parliament by the end of the day.
Polls opened on Saturday morning and conclude at 4 pm local (1:30 pm IST), with results anticipated later in the evening, owed to Taiwan's well-renowned counting process. Counting is now under way at polling stations across Taiwan.
According to the Central Elections Commission, a manual count is conducted in the polling station in front of witnesses who observe the process. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the smooth running of the island’s eighth direct presidential election.
Approximately 19.5 million individuals registered to vote, and reports say that a significant number have already turned out early. Media reports also mentioned the presence of substantial queues at polling stations, with Taiwan Railways recording a record 758,000 ticket sales on Friday, courtesy a huge influx of people returning home to vote.
Importantly, the Ministry of Defence in Taiwan reported the detection of two Chinese balloons in the hours leading up to the election, with one flying over the island. China restated its claim to Taiwan on Friday, asserting that its military would respond resolutely to any moves towards independence for the island.
Meet the Three Candidates
All three presidential candidates, namely Lai Ching-te of the DPP, Hou Yu-ih of the KMT, and Ko Wen-je of the TPP, cast their votes on Saturday morning.
Lai Ching-te, the frontrunner representing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), steps into the presidential race as the incumbent vice president succeeding Tsai Ing-wen, who will retire at the represent the continuity of her tenure since she is ineligible for reelection due to term limits.
Lai, alongside his running mate, former Taiwanese envoy to the United States Hsiao Bi-Khim, represents the continuity choice.
With a background in medicine and a long tenure within the DPP, Lai initially gained recognition for his outspoken advocacy of Taiwan's independence. However, his stance has gradually shifted towards supporting the island's "status quo," signaling a de facto independence.
Hsiao's selection as Lai's running mate significantly boosted his appeal, especially among younger voters. The DPP’s Lai has remained a strong advocate for Taiwan's independence and has maintained close ties with Washington. The presence of a former envoy to the US as Lai’s running mate is only a sign to the DPP’s aim to further strengthen ties with the US.
On the opposing front stands Hou You-yi, the main candidate from the more conservative Kuomintang (KMT). Hou, a former police officer and renowned mayor of New Taipei City, brings a working-class background, an attempt by the KMT to bridge the gap between its older and younger supporters.
Hou's presidential bid is paired with Jaw Shaw-kong, a media figure and firm advocate for China-Taiwan unification under a different government than the CCP. Jaw's inclusion as the vice-presidential candidate has garnered attention, occasionally overshadowing Hou's campaign, according to some reports.
Hou's platform emphasises augmenting economic ties and initiating dialogue with China as a means to maintain peace. However, his hardline rejection of Taiwan's independence and the "one country, two systems" model proposed by the Chinese Communist Party leaves ambiguity regarding his stance on China.
Disrupting the established candidates is Ko Wen-je from the newly formed Taiwan People's Party (TPP). A former popular Taipei mayor and a surgeon turned politician, Ko promotes himself as a technocrat, leveraging his scientific background for governance.
Ko's TPP, initially positioned against the KMT, has shown a recent alignment with the party during this election cycle. Despite aiming for a "middle way" between the DPP and the KMT on China-related policies, Ko's strategies mirror closer alignment with the KMT, contradicting his initial claims.
Billionaire Terry Gou, the Foxconn founder, briefly ran as an independent candidate but withdrew in November due to insufficient public support.
The inauguration of the next president is slated for May 2024.
A Peculiar Voting Process
Taiwanese citizens will vote thrice:
Firstly to elect the president and vice president.
Second, to select local legislators.
Third, to indicate their preference for a "party list" comprising legislators-at-large, allocated based on party vote proportions.
In the presidential election, a simple majority secures victory, with no requirement for a runoff.
For the Legislative Yuan, Taiwan's parliament, voters possess two ballots—one for their local district candidate and the other for a party.
The Legislative Yuan comprises 113 members:
73 from geographic constituencies, 34 from party lists, and six reserved for Indigenous Taiwanese representatives, all serving four-year terms.
The allocation of 34 "at large" seats is proportional to party votes. For a party to secure seats in the Legislative Yuan, it must garner at least 5 percent of the total party votes. The list holds significant weight, serving as a measure of a party's popularity.
