ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Head of Taiwan Defence Research Unit Found Dead in Hotel

Ou Yang Li-hsing, who supervised various missile production projects, was reportedly found dead in a hotel room.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Deputy Head of Taiwan Defence Research Unit Found Dead in Hotel
i

Amid heightened tensions with China following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit, the deputy head of Taiwan defence ministry's research and development unit was found dead on Saturday, 6 August, news agency Reuters reported, quoting Central News Agency.

Ou Yang Li-hsing, who reportedly supervised various missile production projects, was reportedly found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room.

Li-hsing had taken over the deputy head of the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology and was on a business trip to the southern county of Pingtung, according to Taiwanese media quoted by Reuters.

The authorities are still investigating the cause of death.

ADVERTISEMENT

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

(With inputs from Reuters.)

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×