Deputy Head of Taiwan Defence Research Unit Found Dead in Hotel

Amid heightened tensions with China following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit, the deputy head of Taiwan defence ministry's research and development unit was found dead on Saturday, 6 August, news agency Reuters reported, quoting Central News Agency.

Ou Yang Li-hsing, who reportedly supervised various missile production projects, was reportedly found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room.

Li-hsing had taken over the deputy head of the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology and was on a business trip to the southern county of Pingtung, according to Taiwanese media quoted by Reuters.

The authorities are still investigating the cause of death.